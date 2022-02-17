MML Investors Services LLC Buys 26,961 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 1.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWX. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,060,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,540,000 after buying an additional 511,619 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,550,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,719,000 after buying an additional 156,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 322.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 81,597 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,228,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 707.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWX stock opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.