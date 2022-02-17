MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $251,104,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,003,000 after purchasing an additional 304,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $590.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $588.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 518.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $18,756,532 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

