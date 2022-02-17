MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 582,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,015 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $29.77.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

