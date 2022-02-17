MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,586 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,613,000 after purchasing an additional 984,472 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,520,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,932,000 after acquiring an additional 313,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,813,000 after acquiring an additional 290,092 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.55 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

