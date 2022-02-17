Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $402.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $430.00 to $402.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $404.27.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO opened at $330.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.76. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $272.60 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.