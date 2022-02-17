Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.400-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $404.27.

NYSE:MCO opened at $330.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $272.60 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.76.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Moody’s by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 690.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

