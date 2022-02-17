Moore Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 528,846 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 528,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,403,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,818,000 after buying an additional 1,844,810 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,971,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after buying an additional 434,516 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,248,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after buying an additional 686,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after buying an additional 489,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE CVE opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 2.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.