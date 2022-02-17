Moore Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,874 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.85% of Taseko Mines worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 507,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 58,677 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,294,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 324,985 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 897,936 shares during the period. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $564.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

