Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $3.89 Million Investment in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.93% of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,946,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,103,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,838,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZT opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

