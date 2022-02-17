Moore Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.39% of Archaea Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $345,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,872,000. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $16.89 on Thursday. Archaea Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.69.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFG. Citigroup cut their price objective on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Archaea Energy Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

