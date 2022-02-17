Moore Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 410,000 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 410,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050,524 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after acquiring an additional 796,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,493,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,548,000 after buying an additional 85,464 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 38.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,587,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,573,000 after buying an additional 2,367,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 6,700,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,039,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

NYSE:CX opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.25.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

