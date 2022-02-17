Moore Capital Management LP Sells 10,743 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 240.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,676 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,116 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6,827.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,396,000 after acquiring an additional 615,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 78.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $122.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several research firms have commented on GTLS. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.