Morgan Stanley Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $196.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $196.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $168.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.57 and a 200 day moving average of $171.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

