Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $124,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 403,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $4,460,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 321.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,654,000 after purchasing an additional 378,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 51.4% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 467,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,466,000 after purchasing an additional 158,741 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $156.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $116.78 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

