Morgan Stanley Has $120.21 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,696 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of CarMax worth $120,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.47 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.05 and its 200 day moving average is $131.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

