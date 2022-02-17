Morgan Stanley Increases Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,798,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 12.85% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $115,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth $341,000.

Shares of EWW stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

