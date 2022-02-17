Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Arista Networks worth $123,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 19.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $132.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.31. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $12,951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,815,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 752,694 shares of company stock worth $96,104,897. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

