Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,668,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,639,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.19% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $132,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

