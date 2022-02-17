Morgan Stanley Sells 5,323 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $116,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

NYSE:CP opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

