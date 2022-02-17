Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Declares $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $9.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

NYSE:MSI opened at $221.00 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $173.79 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 769,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $209,024,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

