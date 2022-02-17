Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Declares $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $9.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.
NYSE:MSI opened at $221.00 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $173.79 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 769,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $209,024,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
