Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) & MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Head to Head Review

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moxian and MassRoots’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian $950,000.00 30.68 $70,000.00 N/A N/A MassRoots $10,000.00 1,644.58 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

Moxian has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Moxian and MassRoots, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Moxian and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72% MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Moxian shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Moxian has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moxian beats MassRoots on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moxian

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

