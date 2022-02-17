Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $52.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 75.7% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

