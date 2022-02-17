MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MRC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.71. 992,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,396. The firm has a market cap of $720.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MRC Global by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

