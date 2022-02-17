Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was up 5% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $110.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. Nabors Industries traded as high as $132.30 and last traded at $131.94. Approximately 2,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.67.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.39.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($23.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

