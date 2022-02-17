NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Down 24.9% in January

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NNXPF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,932. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

