Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Up 52.1% in January

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the January 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $171.88. 722,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,317. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $135.57 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

