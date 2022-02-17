Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $174.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $135.57 and a one year high of $214.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.74.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

