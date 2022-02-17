Nathan Lude Acquires 700,000 Shares of Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Stock

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) insider Nathan Lude bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$15,400.00 ($11,000.00).

Nathan Lude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Nathan Lude acquired 500,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,500.00).

On Friday, February 4th, Nathan Lude purchased 2,500,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

About Hartshead Resources

