Nathan Lude Acquires 700,000 Shares of Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Stock

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) insider Nathan Lude bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$15,400.00 ($11,000.00).
Nathan Lude also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Nathan Lude acquired 500,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,500.00).
- On Friday, February 4th, Nathan Lude purchased 2,500,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).
About Hartshead Resources
See Also
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hartshead Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartshead Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.