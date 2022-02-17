National Bank Financial Trims CAE (NYSE:CAE) Target Price to C$44.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAE. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.67.

NYSE:CAE opened at $26.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CAE has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CAE by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,592 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in CAE by 158.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,188 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CAE in the second quarter valued at about $51,416,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CAE by 2,281.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,490 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 50.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

