National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million-$415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.28 million.

NATI stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.17. 349,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. National Instruments has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,346 shares of company stock worth $577,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in National Instruments by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

