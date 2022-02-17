National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.82

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.82 and last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 2181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in National Vision by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 43,234 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Vision by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 262,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

