Natixis Acquires New Stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 12.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,874,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 241.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,751 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 12.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,156,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 458,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at about $5,618,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 3.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNN shares. TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.46.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

