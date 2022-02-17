Natixis Decreases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Natixis lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $412.32 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $443.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

