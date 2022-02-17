Natixis Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Natixis lifted its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Teekay were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teekay by 1,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teekay by 791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 534,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 2,959.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 529,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the second quarter worth $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TK opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Teekay Co. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.44 million, a P/E ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

