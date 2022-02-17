Natixis Has $232,000 Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Natixis lowered its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Badger Meter were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Badger Meter by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $104.63 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.48.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

