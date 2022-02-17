Natixis Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Natixis purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 81.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

