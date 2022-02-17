Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.46. 1,916,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,963. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $12,866,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $6,239,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $4,906,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,951,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $2,676,000. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

