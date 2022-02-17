Neha Narkhede Sells 125,000 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $6,777,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,591,666.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $10,370,020.74.

Shares of CFLT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. 1,575,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,781. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $65.76.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CFLT. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.03.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

