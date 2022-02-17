Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $11.25 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nephros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NEPH stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56. Nephros has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPH. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,631,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 186.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

