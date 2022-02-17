Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $11.25 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nephros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of NEPH stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56. Nephros has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.15.
Nephros Company Profile
Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nephros (NEPH)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.