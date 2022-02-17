NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Insider Jean A. Bua Sells 19,267 Shares of Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NTCT stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $34.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTCT. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

