Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of Landstar System worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $154.38 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.24 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

