Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 5,821 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

KRTX stock opened at $111.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.72. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.76 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $319,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $985,860.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,497. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

