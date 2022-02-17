Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 176,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,214 shares of company stock worth $17,786,603 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.06. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $65.38 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

