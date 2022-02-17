Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,657,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSS opened at $59.20 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

