Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 995 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $99.82.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

