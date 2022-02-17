Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NBIX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.24.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.