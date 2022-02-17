New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Position Decreased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,562,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051,358 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.06% of New Frontier Health worth $84,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 43.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 170,300 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Frontier Health in the second quarter worth about $391,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 59.9% in the second quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,044,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,342,000 after buying an additional 1,889,520 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 792,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,027,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,992,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the period.

Get New Frontier Health alerts:

NFH stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.61. New Frontier Health Co. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH).

Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.