New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.00

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as high as C$2.48. New Gold shares last traded at C$2.44, with a volume of 2,814,445 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. increased their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

