New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 183,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 3,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 433,479 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 26,688 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 91,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 57,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York City REIT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 30,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,992. New York City REIT has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

