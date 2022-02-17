Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the January 15th total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 290.6 days.

EFRTF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.